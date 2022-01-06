Credit Union in Rocky Mount robbed

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery.

The hold-up happened around 11:30 a.m. at the State Employees Credit Union on North Fairview Road.

Police said a man came into the bank and gave an employee a note demanding money.

The robber was able to leave the area before officers arrived. He is described as a Black man, 5′5″ to 5′8″ tall, weighs between 140 and 160 pounds, wearing a blue toboggan, blue jeans, and a brown jacket.

Police say no one was hurt during the robbery.

If you know the identity of the man, you should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

