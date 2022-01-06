Advertisement

'Concept maps' revealed as NC redistricting trial winds down

North Carolina redistricting map
North Carolina redistricting map(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina legislator who helped orchestrate redistricting in his chamber has acknowledged in a mapmaking trial that he examined some “concept maps” that were created quietly as he drew new boundaries in public.

Wednesday’s testimony by House Redistricting Committee Chairman Destin Hall contrasts with comments about transparency Republicans made while drawing congressional and legislative boundaries this fall.

Hall downplayed the maps he said he examined briefly and were designed to make him familiar with city and town borders before drawing.

Closing arguments in the partisan and racial gerrymandering trial are expected Thursday, with a ruling by a three-judge panel by early next week.

