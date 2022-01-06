Closing arguments set in fast-moving NC redistricting trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The parties in litigation challenging North Carolina’s new congressional and legislative districts are getting a final chance to convince judges of their positions.

A panel of three Superior Court judges scheduled closing arguments for Thursday in a fast-moving trial. The judges began hearing evidence Monday, and the state Supreme Court has told them to rule by early next week, with expected appeals to follow.

Voters and advocacy groups who sued Republican legislative leaders say the maps the GOP drew are extreme partisan gerrymanders and diluted the voting power of Black residents. GOP lawmakers say the maps were lawfully approved.

