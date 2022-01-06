Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies today before rain returns tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While we start the day with partly cloudy skies, mostly sunny skies are expected late in the day. The clear skies will cloud up after sunset as our next round of rain reaches the state. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 50s with winds blowing in out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The rain will hold off until after midnight, and with the system holding a steady forward speed, the drops will exit as fast as they arrive. The drops will be gone by sunrise. Rainfall totals will be lower than what we saw yesterday. Winds will start breezy and finish breezy with calmer conditions expected post sunset. The steady flow of colder air will send overnight lows down in the mid 20s, creating a frosty start to the weekend. Dry weather will hold through the weekend before showers return Monday morning.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with clouds and rain Thursday night. High of 57. Wind: NE 5.

Friday

Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. Early morning rain exits by sunrise. High of 46. Wind chills in the 30s. Predawn rain Chance: 40%.

Saturday

Cold start but plenty of sunshine. High reaching 43.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.