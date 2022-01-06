Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies today before rain returns tonight

The sunny skies of today will cloud up after sunset, leading to rain early Friday morning
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While we start the day with partly cloudy skies, mostly sunny skies are expected late in the day. The clear skies will cloud up after sunset as our next round of rain reaches the state. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 50s with winds blowing in out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The rain will hold off until after midnight, and with the system holding a steady forward speed, the drops will exit as fast as they arrive. The drops will be gone by sunrise. Rainfall totals will be lower than what we saw yesterday. Winds will start breezy and finish breezy with calmer conditions expected post sunset. The steady flow of colder air will send overnight lows down in the mid 20s, creating a frosty start to the weekend. Dry weather will hold through the weekend before showers return Monday morning.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with clouds and rain Thursday night. High of 57. Wind: NE 5.

Friday

Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. Early morning rain exits by sunrise. High of 46. Wind chills in the 30s. Predawn rain Chance: 40%.

Saturday

Cold start but plenty of sunshine. High reaching 43.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haw Branch Road in Onslow County was the site of the shooting.
DEPUTIES: Son of Jacksonville police officer shot by father has died
Chance Goldberg
Former Pamlico Co. firefighter accused of using department’s stolen gas card
Vidant Health’s COVID-19 positivity rate now above state average
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
Troopers in fatal Rutherford County crash were brothers
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services announced for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton

Latest News

Riley Harper Bockes, 3, has been found safe after she was reported missing from her North...
Missing 3-year-old from NC found safe after mother killed
Omicron variant putting stress on Vidant Health
ECU men’s basketball, just out of quarantine, battles to overtime win over Tulane
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Showers depart this evening with a clearing trend overnight