Bertie County deputy in critical condition following crash

A deputy is in critical condition after his cruiser ran off the road.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Bertie County sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition after his cruiser ran off the road Wednesday morning.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before noon on US-13 between White Oak Road and NC-305 in Windsor. Officials say Deputy Colter Lipscomb, 26, hydroplaned in the rainy weather and crossed into the other lane. Troopers say Lipscomb’s patrol car then slid into the woods, hit a ditch and some trees before coming to a stop.

Officials say Lipscomb was taken to Vidant Medical Center. He underwent surgeries on Wednesday to repair his diaphragm, remove his spleen and treat his leg. Officials say he has a small brain bleed that doctors are monitoring and more surgeries are expected, including on his pelvis.

It’s unclear if Lipscomb was responding to a call at the time of the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

