Beaufort honors officers who saved lives during Jan. 6 insurrection

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort Culture Club held an event Thursday to honor the bravery shown by an officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The organization posted American flags and several signs honoring Eugene Goodman, an officer who defended the U.S. Capitol building from rioters who stormed the capitol in protest of the 2020 election.

Goodman drew attention to himself and slowly backed away from the crowds of rioters in a direction that was opposite of the Senate chambers where senators were evacuating.

“To see Eugene Goodman do that, to show individual bravery and the ability to think on his feet? It’s just really inspiring,” Douglas Miron, Beaufort Culture Club president said.

Several Beaufort town officials spoke at the mic during the event, including Beaufort’s former Mayor Rett Newton, who reflected on the day of the insurrection.

“I just had that sinking feeling of ‘how can this happen?’” Newton recalled.

At the end of the event, everyone in attendance joined for the pledge of allegiance. Miron expressed his desire for the country to become more unified in his eyes.

“We need to band together as Americans. The people from Beaufort North Carolina care. We’ve got to find each other.”

