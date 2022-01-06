Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in N.C.

Riley Harper Bockes
Riley Harper Bockes(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old girl in Lee County.

Riley Harper Bockes was reported missing from Lee Avenue in Sanford, North Carolina.

Her abductor is suspected to be 50-year-old Brent James Bockes, who is driving a Burgandy 2013 Toyota Avalon with an North Carolina license tag number TJC1491.

Riley is approximately 2 feet, 8 inches, weighing 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Bockes is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall weighing 210 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across the stomach and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Sanford Police Department immediately at (919) 777-1005, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
Troopers in fatal Rutherford County crash were brothers
Haw Branch Road in Onslow County was the site of the shooting.
DEPUTIES: Son of Jacksonville police officer shot by father has died
Pitt County Board of Education
Pitt County school board votes to reinstate mask mandate, discusses books assignments
Joseph Rose
Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Philadelphia fire kills at least 12, including 8 children
DEPUTIES: Son of Jacksonville police officer shot by father has died
COVID Vaccine
Expert questions whether omicron-specific booster will be manufactured
Return of ECU Basketball
Return of ECU Basketball