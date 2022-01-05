Advertisement

Vidant Health’s COVID-19 positivity rate now above state average

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says the rate of positive tests for COVID-19 has risen exponentially in the new year.

Since December 1, Vidant Health says they’ve seen a 340% increase in the weekly average COVID-19 positivity rate. As of this week, the positivity rate now sits at 32%, which is above the state average of 29.7%.

The rate has been climbing since the beginning of December when it stood at 7.3%

The hospital system has also seen a 183% increase in hospitalizations. Officials say there are currently 147 patients being treated in the hospital, which is up from 52 at the beginning of December. Vidant says a majority of the patients are unvaccinated.

Vidant says the omicron variant has contributed significantly to the rise in cases.

