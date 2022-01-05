Teacher of the Week: Holly Patrick from John Small Elementary School

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for January 5 is Holly Patrick from John Small Elementary School.

Patrick has taught a variety of ages in Beaufort County for 12 years, including third, fourth and fifth grades. Currently, she teaches fourth grade math, science and social studies.

She says she developed a love for learning before she was ever a student in the classroom. Patrick recalls playing school at home with her baby dolls, which she says first inspired her to become a teacher.

Patrick added that her love for teaching stems from knowing she can “make a huge difference in the lives of students.”

When she is not in the classroom, Patrick enjoys spending time with husband and five-year-old son. They enjoy going to the beach and playing outside. Patrick also runs a side business making and selling jewelry.

The person who nominated Mrs. Patrick wrote, “I would like to nominate Holly Patrick from John Small Elementary School in Washington to be the Teacher of the Week. Mrs. Patrick has made it her mission to have the learning come alive this school year. She has already dressed up in two different costumes in order to engage her students in math. Students have been given many meaningful, hands-on experiences that have deepened their understanding. But that isn’t all.

Mrs. Patrick does not give up on ANY of her students. She has been presented with challenges ranging from behavior to learning, but Mrs. Patrick loves them all. When most teachers would want to give up, Mrs. Patrick simply looks for a different way. A different way to manage classroom behavior, a different way to reach a student who isn’t able to easily grasp a new concept, a different way to interact with fellow teachers. Mrs. Patrick welcomes me as a co-teacher and makes me feel comfortable in a space that is not only hers, but ours. She is open to new ideas and listens when receiving feedback. She asks for feedback and when criticism is needed, she takes it easily and makes the needed changes. Her ability to reach every student is inspiring and evident, not only to fellow teachers but also to her students. It allows for an atmosphere of fun and learning that will be remembered by her students for years to come!”

Congratulations Mrs. Patrick!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

