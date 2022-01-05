Advertisement

State sets new single-day COVID record with over 20,000 new cases

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state has set yet another record number of daily COVID-19 cases.

NCDHHS reports that there were 20,770 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

It breaks the New Year’s Day record of 19,620 and brings the state’s total case count to 1,763,614.

Hospitalizations in the state also continue to push ever higher with 3,099 receiving care for the virus.

There have been 19,542 deaths in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic.

Health experts continue to stress that vaccinations and booster shots are the best defense against the virus which is seeing a major surge from the omicron variant.

