Pet of the Week: Boe

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is Boe.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says Boe is a three-month old Akita/Border Collie mix. The handsome boy loves attention, taking walks nd bacon treats! They say that’s the way to his heart.

If you’re interested in adopting him, you can fill out an application online. They’ll then contact you to schedule an appointment. Boe says he can’t wait to meet you!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.