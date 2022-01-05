Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Boe

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is Boe.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says Boe is a three-month old Akita/Border Collie mix. The handsome boy loves attention, taking walks nd bacon treats! They say that’s the way to his heart.

If you’re interested in adopting him, you can fill out an application online. They’ll then contact you to schedule an appointment. Boe says he can’t wait to meet you!

