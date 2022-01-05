Onslow County Schools keeps masks optional despite record high COVID cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools is keeping its optional mask policy in place despite record-high reports in daily coronavirus cases on Monday.

In a statement, Onslow County Schools told WITN: “We will be monitoring student and staff absences closely and taking proactive steps to be ready for any needed adjustments.”

On Monday, Onslow County Public Health Director Kristen Hoover shared that the county had reached a record in daily COVID cases with 555.

Tuesday, Hoover provided new information.

“Yesterday was a very busy day at the Onslow County Health Department. At the time we had put out our release, we had hit the 555 case mark. By the time we closed out the day, we were up to 583. That was a new one-day-record for us.”

Hoover added that by 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, the county had already seen 250 new cases. She explained that wearing masks in schools while experts try to get a better handle on the spread of the omicron variant is important to try and help lower the rate of infection.

“We need to use every means we have available to try to mitigate that spread and to keep our children in-person in school and so I think that right now wearing a mask is a good strategy. I think at this moment in time when we’re seeing these tremendous case volumes, it is really important that we use every tool that we have available to try to limit the transmission.”

Onslow County Schools held its monthly school board meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. Mask policy was not listed as an item on the agenda for the month.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.