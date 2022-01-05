Advertisement

Onslow County Schools keeps masks optional despite record high COVID cases

By Deric Rush
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools is keeping its optional mask policy in place despite record-high reports in daily coronavirus cases on Monday.

In a statement, Onslow County Schools told WITN: “We will be monitoring student and staff absences closely and taking proactive steps to be ready for any needed adjustments.”

On Monday, Onslow County Public Health Director Kristen Hoover shared that the county had reached a record in daily COVID cases with 555.

Tuesday, Hoover provided new information.

Hoover added that by 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, the county had already seen 250 new cases. She explained that wearing masks in schools while experts try to get a better handle on the spread of the omicron variant is important to try and help lower the rate of infection.

Onslow County Schools held its monthly school board meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. Mask policy was not listed as an item on the agenda for the month.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the shooting happened at this house on Alvin Road.
Victim identified in New Year’s Day shooting
Joseph Rose
Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize
First Alert Radar Monday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All four seasons in one day! Storm threat ends, but snowflakes are possible this afternoon
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
Troopers in fatal Rutherford County crash were brothers
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC

Latest News

Beaufort, Carteret counties’ school boards vote to keep masks optional
Carteret County Health Department
Carteret County ramps up testing as omicron surges
Cooper continues to urge vaccinations as omicron surges
COVID-19: Positive case rate hits new record of 29.7%