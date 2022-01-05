Advertisement

NFL teams could lose draft pick for interview violations

``Disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional’' conduct won’t be tolerated.
By Eric Gullickson
Jan. 5, 2022
NEW YORK, NY (AP) - The NFL has issued a warning to teams that they could lose a draft pick and face significant fines if club representatives conduct themselves unprofessionally in interviews with draft prospects.

In a memo obtained by the AP that was sent to clubs, the league said a team would forfeit a draft pick between the first and fourth round and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if it’s determined a club representative displayed conduct that is ``disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional’’ during an interview.

Fines and/or suspensions of individual club employees also could be imposed, according to the memo.

