NCDOT to begin repairing road on Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says its project to improve a busy and flood-prone street will soon begin.

The NCDOT says its $20 million contract to the Fred Smith Company of Raleigh includes a variety of safety and operational improvements to Colington Road, from its intersection with U.S. 158 to the road’s end near Island Drive, stretching a length of 4.3 miles.

The contract includes:

Pavement resurfacing

Seven-foot wide paved shoulders between Colington Drive and Bermuda Bay Drive to accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians

Realignment of several substandard curves

Additional turn lanes

Raising the grade on flood-prone sections of the road and other drainage improvements to reduce the frequency and severity of flooding incidents

NCDOT says the terms of the contract say work can begin as early as February, with all substantial roadwork completed by the fall of 2023. Completion of the project is scheduled for the spring of 2024.

