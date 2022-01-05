NC State men’s basketball wins at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA (WITN) - NC State men’s basketball topped Virginia Tech 68-63 Tuesday night on the road.

NC State improves to 8-7 (1-3 ACC) and Virginia Tech falls to 8-6 (0-3 ACC).

Dereon Seabron leading the way for the Wolfpack with 21 points and 10 rebounds. It’s his ninth double-double of the season.

Farmville Central graduate Terquavion Smith added 17 points and seven rebounds.

NC State is back in action Saturday when it hosts Clemson. Tipoff is at noon.

