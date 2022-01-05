Advertisement

IOC says Winter Olympics will go on despite COVID-19 surge

Swiss team leader asks for postponement
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing start in February on NBC.
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing start in February on NBC.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GENEVA (AP) - The IOC has promised Olympic teams worldwide that the Winter Games in Beijing will go ahead as planned next month.

Switzerland’s team leader asked a day earlier for talks about possibly postponing the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Swiss team leader Ralph Stockli had said in a TV interview that the possibility of postponing had to be discussed amid rising numbers of athletes being infected with COVID-19. Stockli says ``the issue of a postponement is no longer relevant to all of us.’’

Last year’s Tokyo Olympics were held a year after their originally scheduled dates.

