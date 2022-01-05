Advertisement

Greenville police asking for help finding runaway teen

Isaiah Daniels
Isaiah Daniels(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teen.

Greenville police say 16-year-old Isaiah Daniels was last seen in the area of Adams Boulevard wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt. Daniels is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Police believe he may be headed to the Winterville area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300.

