Greenville man sentenced to prison for possessing handgun, ammo as felon

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was sentenced to 4 1/3 years in prison for possessing a handgun and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Federal prosecutors say on Sept. 21st, 2021, James Smith pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon. He had previously been convicted of attempted second-degree robbery in Kings County Supreme Court in New York in 2011.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says according to court documents, the 27-year-old Smith took his girlfriend’s handgun on Oct. 21st, 2019, and told her to drive him to a family member’s house. WITN reported in 2019 that Smith had kidnapped his girlfriend and two children.

Arrest warrants obtained by WITN said Smith threatened each victim with the gun, including the 8 and 9-year-old children, and said to his girlfriend “I will blow your head off.”

Federal prosecutors say Smith threatened to shoot his girlfriend if they were pulled over by police officers, and she panicked at an intersection, where Smith then ran from the car. Pitt County deputies responded and arrested him.

More on this case can be found here.

