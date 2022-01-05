Advertisement

Former Pamlico Co. firefighter accused of using department’s stolen gas card

Chance Goldberg
Chance Goldberg(Pamlico Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former volunteer firefighter is accused of filling up his personal vehicle with the department’s stolen gas card.

Chance Goldberg, of Oriental, has been charged with seven counts of felony credit card fraud and five counts of felony larceny by employee.

Pamlico County deputies say on Tuesday the Goose Creek Island Volunteer Fire Department reported that someone was using one of their gas cards without permission.

Deputies say the 25-year-old man had stolen the gas card before he was let go from the department and used it 11 times between November and December to make a total of $477 in purchases.

Goldberg was jailed on a $10,000 bond and has a first court appearance on Friday.

