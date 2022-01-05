Advertisement

Emerald Isle requiring masks in town buildings

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina town has reinstated a mask mandate for town buildings.

Emerald Isle said due to the peak in COVID-19 cases, visitors must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose when inside town facilities.

The town also said during commissioner meetings, there will be limited seating and those in the audience must wear a mask. Emerald Isle said their meetings are streamed on their Facebook page as well as placed on Zoom.

