ECU women’s basketball reschedules game with SMU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU and SMU have rescheduled their postponed game from New Year’s Day. The Pirates and Ponies will now play January 13th at 4 PM in Dallas.

The game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Pirates program.

ECU next plays on Saturday, Feb. 8th, when they host UCF at 1 p.m.

