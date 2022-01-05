ECU women’s basketball reschedules game with SMU
Pirates with now play next Thursday at 4 PM
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU and SMU have rescheduled their postponed game from New Year’s Day. The Pirates and Ponies will now play January 13th at 4 PM in Dallas.
The game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Pirates program.
ECU next plays on Saturday, Feb. 8th, when they host UCF at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.