ECU star pitcher named preseason first team All-American

The AAC preseason pitcher of the year has high expectations placed on him.
Carson Whisenhunt AAC
Carson Whisenhunt AAC(Ben Solomon/AAC | Ben Solomon)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball sophomore pitcher Carson Whisenhunt is named “Perfect Game” First-Team preseason All-American.

The North Carolina native went 6-2 in 13 starts last season. He threw 62 innings with a 3.77 earned run average last year.

The Pirates are the preseason favorites to win the conference again this spring. They start playing games next month.

