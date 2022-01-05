ECU star pitcher named preseason first team All-American
The AAC preseason pitcher of the year has high expectations placed on him.
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball sophomore pitcher Carson Whisenhunt is named “Perfect Game” First-Team preseason All-American.
The North Carolina native went 6-2 in 13 starts last season. He threw 62 innings with a 3.77 earned run average last year.
The Pirates are the preseason favorites to win the conference again this spring. They start playing games next month.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.