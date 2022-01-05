ECU star pitcher named preseason first team All-American

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball sophomore pitcher Carson Whisenhunt is named “Perfect Game” First-Team preseason All-American.

The North Carolina native went 6-2 in 13 starts last season. He threw 62 innings with a 3.77 earned run average last year.

The Pirates are the preseason favorites to win the conference again this spring. They start playing games next month.

