Duke men’s basketball returns from Health and Safety protocols to top Georgia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — 2nd Ranked Duke held Georgia Tech to 33% shooting while grinding out a 69-57 win on Tuesday night. Their first game in nearly two weeks.

Freshman Paolo Banchero had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (12-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won despite shooting season-low 37.3%. But Duke held the Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-3) to 33% while dominating the glass (48-35) to get extra looks behind Banchero and Mark Williams (10 points, 14 rebounds).

ACC-leading scorer Michael Devoe finished on his average with 21 points for Georgia Tech.

The Blue Devils hadn’t played since beating Virginia Tech in their ACC opener Dec. 22. League games at Clemson and Notre Dame were postponed with Mike Krzyzewski saying cases had gone through “just about our whole team” from players to staffers.

Duke made 26 of 40 free throws. Georgia Tech got to the line just 12 times, making nine.

The Blue Devils next host Miami on Saturday.

