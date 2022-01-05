Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Light showers exit this afternoon

The sunshine will make a brief appearance late in the day
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures today will rebound back towards the 60° mark as a coastal low approaches our beaches. Highs today will likely hit the upper 50s with a few of our southern counties seeing a 60° reading show up around noon. A cold front will help spark the light rain drops as the low moves by, but because our atmosphere is relatively dry, only a quarter of an inch is expected. The front will help escort the drops offshore by 5 p.m. leaving us with clear skies as we start Thursday.

While Thursday will be mostly sunny to start, a few patchy clouds will be possible late in the day as another frontal system moves in. Rain will come down late Thursday night and exit by sunrise Friday. Rainfall totals will be near half an inch for most of the East. Highs Thursday will again reach the mid to upper 50s while Friday will see temps come down to the 40s following the drops. Sunshine will stick with colder temps from Friday into Saturday.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with a light morning showers. High of 59. Rain chance 40% Wind: SW 5-10.

Thursday

Partly sunny with clouds and rain overnight. High of 56. Wind: NE 5.

Friday

Mostly sunny and cold. Early morning rain exits by sunrise. High of 44. Predawn rain Chance: 30%.

