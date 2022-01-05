Carteret County ramps up testing as omicron surges
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As North Carolina’s COVID-19 positivity rate nears a new record at 29.7%, Carteret County is increasing the number of days it offers testing in order to meet the high demand.
“I’ve never seen it that high in the 2 years I’ve been working with COVID,” Nina Oliver, Carteret County health director said.
Oliver says cases are spiking in the county, as they have an 11.9% positivity rate that they’d like to see at 5% or lower.
In order to mitigate the surge in cases and help county residents, the health department has bumped up the number of days it offers testing.
Oliver says demand for COVID-19 vaccines has not increased, but rather stayed relatively consistent.
