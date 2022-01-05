Carteret County ramps up testing as omicron surges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As North Carolina’s COVID-19 positivity rate nears a new record at 29.7%, Carteret County is increasing the number of days it offers testing in order to meet the high demand.

“I’ve never seen it that high in the 2 years I’ve been working with COVID,” Nina Oliver, Carteret County health director said.

Oliver says cases are spiking in the county, as they have an 11.9% positivity rate that they’d like to see at 5% or lower.

In order to mitigate the surge in cases and help county residents, the health department has bumped up the number of days it offers testing.

“We are working on expanding our testing capability along with working with the county administration to get some additional testing locations, guidelines, and resources out to the public.”

Oliver says demand for COVID-19 vaccines has not increased, but rather stayed relatively consistent.

