Carteret County Public Schools names secondary education director

Jessica Emory
Jessica Emory(Carteret County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County public school system has announced a new director of secondary education.

Carteret County Public Schools says Jessica Emory, current Beaufort Middle School principal, will be its new secondary education director.

I am humbled by this opportunity to serve the educators of this phenomenal school system,” Emory said.

“I know that through our collective efforts we will continue to grow our instructional practices, positively impact student learning, and meet the needs of each of our learners. While I will miss the deep, school-based relationships with students and staff, I will carry each one of them in my heart as I lead in this capacity.”

Jessica Emory, Beaufort Middle School principal, new Carteret County Public Schools secondary education director

CCPS says it will begin the search for a new Beaufort Middle School principal and until then, Emory will continue to serve in that position.

Emory holds a master of administration degree from North Carolina State University and a bachelor of science degree in secondary education and English from Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts. She received honors in 2020 as the CCPS Principal of the Year.

“I am excited for Ms. Emory to join the Central Services staff, as her presence and expertise will continue to strengthen our Curriculum and Instruction team,” CCPS Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said.

