Advertisement

Bertie County woman wins $150,000 on $5 scratch-off

Holiday Cheer ticket
Holiday Cheer ticket(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Windsor woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and it paid off in a big way.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Vastie Cooper’s Holiday Cheer ticket from Friendly Check Cashing in Williamston won her $150,000.

Cooper collected her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Tuesday and after tax withholdings, brought home $106,516.

The Holiday Cheer game launched last November with four top prizes of $150,000. One top prize remains unclaimed.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
Troopers in fatal Rutherford County crash were brothers
Pitt County Board of Education
Pitt County school board votes to reinstate mask mandate, discusses books assignments
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway
Joseph Rose
Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

Latest News

Haw Branch Road in Beulaville is the site of an accidental shooting.
DEPUTIES: Son of Jacksonville police officer shot by father has died
State sets new single-day COVID record with over 20,000 new cases
Emerald Isle asking people wear masks in town buildings
Chance Goldberg
Former Pamlico Co. firefighter accused of using department’s stolen gas card