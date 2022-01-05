Bertie County woman wins $150,000 on $5 scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Windsor woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and it paid off in a big way.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Vastie Cooper’s Holiday Cheer ticket from Friendly Check Cashing in Williamston won her $150,000.

Cooper collected her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Tuesday and after tax withholdings, brought home $106,516.

The Holiday Cheer game launched last November with four top prizes of $150,000. One top prize remains unclaimed.

