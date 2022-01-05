Bertie County drug trafficker sentenced to 25 years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Bertie County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Levar Leary pled guilty or was convicted of trafficking cocaine, cocaine base, and methamphetamine, and conspiring to commit money laundering in northeastern North Carolina on Aug. 2nd, 2021.

They say that according to court documents, Leary organized and led a drug trafficking organization from 2016 to early 2021 that was responsible for distributing cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana throughout northeastern North Carolina.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Leary and others used a hotel, nightclub, and convenience store in Bertie County as locations to give out drugs and launder money. Agents tracked Leary all over the country, including California, Texas, Florida, and Georgia in order to obtain drugs and return to North Carolina.

We’re told several associates of Leary have also been convicted and sentenced, including, Johnny Jordan (72 months), Fred Robbins, Jr. (90 months), and Alexander Williams, Jr. (132 months).

Federal prosecutors say during the investigation into the drug trafficking operation, they seized many vehicles and properties used to hide profits as well as firearms and additional drugs.

More on this sentencing can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.