Advertisement

Beaufort, Carteret counties’ school boards vote to keep masks optional

(Jamey Boyum/KLTV)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.C. (WITN) - In their respective board of education meetings Tuesday night, Beaufort County Schools and Carteret County Public Schools voted to keep masks optional.

Beaufort County’s board of education voted 7-2 in favor of keeping masks optional. Masks have been optional in the school system since Oct. 6th, 2021.

Carteret County’s school board also voted to keep the current policy in place of masks being optional. The motion, which passed with a vote of 6-0, also included adopting the 5-day quarantine listed in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ recently-released Public Health Toolkit.

The toolkit’s recommendation says for an unvaccinated person, or someone more than 6 months removed from their second mRNA vaccine dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J), if they have been exposed to someone with the virus but are asymptomatic, they can return to school after just 5 days of quarantine. Still, they must complete 5 days of “strict mask use.”

Masks have been optional in Carteret County since Nov. 1st, 2021.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the shooting happened at this house on Alvin Road.
Victim identified in New Year’s Day shooting
Joseph Rose
Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize
First Alert Radar Monday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All four seasons in one day! Storm threat ends, but snowflakes are possible this afternoon
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
Troopers in fatal Rutherford County crash were brothers
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC

Latest News

Troopers in fatal Rutherford County crash were brothers
Troopers in fatal Rutherford County crash were brothers
Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket
Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket
COVID cases hit record numbers as kids return to school.
Onslow County Schools keeps masks optional despite record high COVID cases
Neighbors help nab car break-in suspect
Neighbors help nab car break-in suspect