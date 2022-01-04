Advertisement

Rutherford County trooper dies during traffic stop

By Liz Bateson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state trooper in Rutherford County has died after being hit by another trooper’s patrol car during a traffic stop.

The Highway Patrol says it happened around 9 p.m. Monday night during a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road. The two troopers involved were brothers.

Trooper James Horton went to help with a traffic stop being conducted by his brother, Trooper John Horton. Officials say James lost control of his car while headed there and crashed into his brother’s patrol car, striking John and the driver he had stopped on the side of the road.

Trooper John Horton, a 15 year of veteran of the Highway Patrol, was taken to Spartanburg hospital where he died. The driver that was stopped died at the scene.

James Horton was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the shooting happened at this house on Alvin Road.
Victim identified in New Year’s Day shooting
First Alert Radar Monday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All four seasons in one day! Storm threat ends, but snowflakes are possible this afternoon
Joseph Rose
Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC
Danny Smith
POLICE: 3-year-old dies in Greenville, father charged with manslaughter, child abuse

Latest News

MIRACLE BERRY
MIRACLE BERRY
COVEY DENTON IRON IN CEREAL
COVEY DENTON IRON IN CEREAL
COVEY DENTON EXPLORING DENSITY WITH LAYERED PUNCH
COVEY DENTON EXPLORING DENSITY WITH LAYERED PUNCH
NCEL 01-03-22