Rutherford County trooper dies during traffic stop

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state trooper in Rutherford County has died after being hit by another trooper’s patrol car during a traffic stop.

The Highway Patrol says it happened around 9 p.m. Monday night during a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road. The two troopers involved were brothers.

Trooper James Horton went to help with a traffic stop being conducted by his brother, Trooper John Horton. Officials say James lost control of his car while headed there and crashed into his brother’s patrol car, striking John and the driver he had stopped on the side of the road.

Trooper John Horton, a 15 year of veteran of the Highway Patrol, was taken to Spartanburg hospital where he died. The driver that was stopped died at the scene.

James Horton was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton. For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

The investigation is ongoing.

