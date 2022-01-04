Advertisement

Robots deployed to some hotels amid staffing shortage

By KGO Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) - Difficulty in filling many service jobs is leaving hotels scrambling to provide room service, and some companies are using robots to do the work.

A hotel in California is using the Relay Robot designed by Savioke to handle room service at the hotel.

“They’re in this kind of crunch mode where the higher paid staff are filling in for things that frankly robots can do,” Savioke CEO Steve Cousins said.

The robot needs to be trained only once to navigate the lobby and hallways. It even has been adapted to call for an elevator and once inside, it can press the destination floor.

A common job for the robot is delivering soft drinks to guests.

Once it gets to the room, it calls the guest to announce its arrival.

The robot opens its compartment door and the requested soft drink is there for the guest to grab.

“You don’t have to tip it. You know, there’s no obligation. There’s no handout, and you don’t even have to get dressed for it,” Cousins said.

The robot has reduced room service wait time from 30 minutes down to five minutes in many cases.

It also reduces COVID-19 anxiety.

“There are guests that like the fact that they can have items delivered and not have that contact with a human being. It’s more of an enhanced experience than it is replacing someone,” Radisson Sunnyvale general manager Alex Martinez said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the shooting happened at this house on Alvin Road.
Victim identified in New Year’s Day shooting
First Alert Radar Monday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All four seasons in one day! Storm threat ends, but snowflakes are possible this afternoon
Joseph Rose
Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC
Danny Smith
POLICE: 3-year-old dies in Greenville, father charged with manslaughter, child abuse

Latest News

MIRACLE BERRY
MIRACLE BERRY
Hundreds of motorists have been stuck on I-95 for several hours overnight and into Tuesday.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia
COVEY DENTON IRON IN CEREAL
COVEY DENTON IRON IN CEREAL
Hundreds of motorists have been stuck on I-95 for several hours overnight and into Tuesday.
I-95 semi crash brings traffic to a standstill for several hours