Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which type of night tends to see falling temperatures?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some nights are much colder than others. While wind briging in colder or warmer air has affect, it is often the sky condition which can be the most significant. Consider today’s weather trivia question and see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 4 (WITN)

While a rainy night can see falling temperatures if the rain starts overnight and falls into dry air, but if the air is saturated by rain, then the falling of temperatures is halted, so that one isn’t the best answer. Think of the others and make your choice.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 4 (WITN)

Yes, a clear night usually sees falling temperatures through the night. The lowest temperature of the day is often at sunrise after a long, clear night with little to no wind. Clear skies allow heat to radiate to outer space and thus cools the air. Clouds act as a blanket at night and send the heat radiation back to the ground. Fog is a cloud on the ground and represents 100 percent relative humidity, which makes a temperature change difficult. Rain often saturates the air as well which ends the temperature drop. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.