Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which type of night tends to see falling temperatures?

Many factors affect temperatures, but sky conditions are often the most significant
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some nights are much colder than others. While wind briging in colder or warmer air has affect, it is often the sky condition which can be the most significant. Consider today’s weather trivia question and see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 4
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 4(WITN)

While a rainy night can see falling temperatures if the rain starts overnight and falls into dry air, but if the air is saturated by rain, then the falling of temperatures is halted, so that one isn’t the best answer. Think of the others and make your choice.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 4
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 4(WITN)

Yes, a clear night usually sees falling temperatures through the night. The lowest temperature of the day is often at sunrise after a long, clear night with little to no wind. Clear skies allow heat to radiate to outer space and thus cools the air. Clouds act as a blanket at night and send the heat radiation back to the ground. Fog is a cloud on the ground and represents 100 percent relative humidity, which makes a temperature change difficult. Rain often saturates the air as well which ends the temperature drop. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the shooting happened at this house on Alvin Road.
Victim identified in New Year’s Day shooting
First Alert Radar Monday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All four seasons in one day! Storm threat ends, but snowflakes are possible this afternoon
Joseph Rose
Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC
Danny Smith
POLICE: 3-year-old dies in Greenville, father charged with manslaughter, child abuse

Latest News

First Alert Radar Monday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All four seasons in one day! Storm threat ends, but snowflakes are possible this afternoon
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 30
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Time between lightning and thunder
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 29
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What is the shape of a raindrop?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 22
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much snow would an inch of rain make?