Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

Rhonda Potter
Rhonda Potter(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County woman is starting the new year $200,000 richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say Rhonda Potter of Bayboro was sitting at her kitchen table scratching her $10 Bigger Spin scratch-off when she realized what happened.

“I saw zero, zero, zero and I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, oh my God,’” Potter said. “My son asked me what was wrong and I said, ‘Baby, I just won $200,000.’”

Potter is a 56-year-old grandmother of four and has been working two jobs for years. She says the money will help her pay off her house and car. The rest will go toward retirement.

Potter bought the ticket from the Food Lion on Highway 55 in Alliance. She claimed her winnings Monday and took home $142,023.

