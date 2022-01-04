Neighbors help nab car break-in suspect

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says neighbors who witnessed a man breaking into a person’s vehicle helped deputies arrest him Sunday.

Deputies say 31-year-old Kirklin Williams, of Colerain, was charged with first-degree burglary, 8 counts of breaking, entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, 6 counts of attempted breaking, entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, 3 counts of larceny of a firearm, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, and assault by strangulation.

We’re told at about 4:00 a.m. Sunday, deputies heard of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in progress near Bear Grass Road. When they arrived, they discovered that the victim saw the suspect breaking into one of their vehicles, and several neighbors helped detain the suspect.

Deputies say during the arrest, the suspect assaulted the victim, and after a brief struggle with deputies, he was taken into custody.

Williams’ bond was set at $300,000.

