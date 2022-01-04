Advertisement

NC native Maybin announces MLB retirement

Former World Series champion made announcement on social media
(WILX)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Outfielder Cameron Maybin is retiring after 15 major league seasons. The 34-year-old had one hit in 28 at-bats from May 19-29 last season for the New York Mets.

He was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse on June 3 and hit .182 with no homers and five RBIs in 44 at-bats for the Mets’ top farm team.

Detroit selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2005 amateur draft. Maybin had a .254 career batting average with 72 homers and 354 RBIs. He played for 10 major league teams and won a World Series title in 2017 with the Houston Astros.

