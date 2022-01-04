Greene County reinstates mask mandate, Lenoir County keeps masks optional

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - School districts across the east are reviewing their mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Greene County Schools voted to reinstate the mask mandate, requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in schools and on buses. The mandate is effective immediately.

On Monday, the Lenoir County school board voted 4-3 to keep masks optional, which went into effect in December. Students and teachers will return to the classroom Wednesday.

On Monday, Pitt County Schools reinstated its mask mandate and the Carteret and Beaufort County school boards are expected to vote on mask mandates Tuesday night.

