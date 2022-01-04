Advertisement

Hornets fall to Wizards on the road

Washington 124, Charlotte 121
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Kyle Kuzma had a season-high 36 points and 14 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 35 points, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-121.

Charlotte, which lost to Phoenix by a season-high 34 points on Sunday, was led by Gordon Hayward’s 27 points. Terry Rozier scored 25 points, and Miles Bridges added 23 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Hornets.

Hornets are next scheduled to host Detroit on Wednesday night. Tip off is at 7 PM.

