Highway 12 closed on Outer Banks

Highway 12
Highway 12(NCDOT NC 12)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Highway 12 on the Outer Banks is closed in both directions due to ocean overwash caused by Monday’s storms.

The Department of Transportation says NC-12 between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe is closed until further notice. Officials say they will reassess the conditions after high tide.

Monday’s severe weather caused flooding and power outages along the coast.

