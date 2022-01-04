ENC hospitals flooded with people looking for COVID tests

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hospitals in Eastern Carolina are continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and people searching for tests.

The testing at StarMed Healthcare in Jacksonville Monday was taking place inside, but the line to get inside and get a test wrapped around the building.

Testing staff said the lines are just as long as they were around Labor Day. StarMed offers PCR tests and flu testing, and staff say many people have gotten tested for both viruses just to be safe.

Some of the staff WITN spoke with said they have been working 15-hour shifts some days because of how long the lines have been. Enrique Diaz said he and others have gotten close to feeling burnt out, but reinforcements recently have helped them.

“They continue to grow and grow, that we’ve gotten close to that point. We did bring on a massive amount of people on Friday of which all have been through training. We’ve also transitioned from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM to support our community.”

Diaz added that the staff noticed over the weekend they were closing down the testing site closer to the 5 p.m. cutoff time and thought they might be in the clear of being inundated with people requiring tests.

However, the lines persisted Monday for most of the morning and they may continue that way.

StarMed offers testing 7 days a week according to the staff. They say hours for their testing site have been extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

