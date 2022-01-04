Advertisement

COVID-19: Positive case rate hits new record of 29.7%

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina set another record as the rate of positive tests for COVID-19 approaches 30%.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday the positivity rate was now at 29.7%, up from 27.2% on New Years Day.

The rate has been climbing since Christmas Eve when it stood at 11.8%.

This shows the positive rate of tests over the past month.
This shows the positive rate of tests over the past month.(NCDHHS)

DHHS also said the number of new COVID-19 cases across the state dropped to 10,276 after Saturday’s record of 19,620. It’s important to note that the number of people tested spiked on New Year’s Eve, and has dropped each day.

The number of people in the hospital surpassed the 3,000 mark, compared to just 1,258 a month ago.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the shooting happened at this house on Alvin Road.
Victim identified in New Year’s Day shooting
First Alert Radar Monday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All four seasons in one day! Storm threat ends, but snowflakes are possible this afternoon
Joseph Rose
Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC
Danny Smith
POLICE: 3-year-old dies in Greenville, father charged with manslaughter, child abuse

Latest News

Cooper to provide COVID-19, winter storm update at 2 p.m.
ENC hospitals flooded with people looking for COVID tests
ENC hospitals flooded with people looking for COVID tests
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators decided...
Families rush to pharmacies after FDA authorizes booster for kids 12 to 15
It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how the teacher obtained the vaccine and...
Teacher arrested, out of classroom after allegedly vaccinating teen at her home