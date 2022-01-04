COVID-19: Positive case rate hits new record of 29.7%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina set another record as the rate of positive tests for COVID-19 approaches 30%.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday the positivity rate was now at 29.7%, up from 27.2% on New Years Day.

The rate has been climbing since Christmas Eve when it stood at 11.8%.

This shows the positive rate of tests over the past month. (NCDHHS)

DHHS also said the number of new COVID-19 cases across the state dropped to 10,276 after Saturday’s record of 19,620. It’s important to note that the number of people tested spiked on New Year’s Eve, and has dropped each day.

The number of people in the hospital surpassed the 3,000 mark, compared to just 1,258 a month ago.

