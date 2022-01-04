Cooper provides COVID-19, winter storm update

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper updated us on COVID-19 as well as the winter storm from Monday.

The update on the pandemic comes as the state hit a record number of new daily cases on Saturday while setting a new high for the percentage of tests that turn out to be positive on Tuesday.

The governor said he will extend an executive order for certain state employees to include booster shots.

Cooper said with 3,008 people hospitalized with the virus, they still have capacity across the state while urging people to get vaccinated. He said the vast majority of people in the hospital have not been vaccinated.

The winter storm dumped several inches of snow over a large part of the state, while on the coast the major highway along the Outer Banks was closed due to ocean overwash.

