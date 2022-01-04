Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Wintry temperatures finally arrive in the East

The stretch of warmer than average weather finally meets its demise today with highs in the 40s
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The snowflakes we saw yesterday came about 12 hours before our air temperatures reached freezing. And while the flakes are gone, the chill is here to make a brief stay. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 40s under clear skies, however a breeze out of the northwest at 7 to 12 mph will make it feel a few degrees cooler.

We’ll see a miniscule push of moisture come in Wednesday, which will help send our temperatures back into the 60s. The rain will be patchy at best, with many areas seeing rain in the distance but not necessarily overhead. Temperatures will bounce around the mid 40s to low 50s to close out the work week before we see a chance of rain come in Sunday.

Tuesday

Sunny and cold. AM wind chills in teens. Afternoon high near 48. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Coastal rain chance: 30%. Wind: W 10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with a high of 56. Wind: NE 5.

Friday

Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 48. Rain Chance: 20%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the shooting happened at this house on Alvin Road.
Victim identified in New Year’s Day shooting
First Alert Radar Monday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All four seasons in one day! Storm threat ends, but snowflakes are possible this afternoon
Joseph Rose
Morehead City man wins $1 million North Carolina Education Lottery prize
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC
Danny Smith
POLICE: 3-year-old dies in Greenville, father charged with manslaughter, child abuse

Latest News

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Cold air rushing in overnight
NCEL 01-03-22
Powerball 01-03-22
Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC
Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC