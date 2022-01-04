Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Wintry temperatures finally arrive in the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The snowflakes we saw yesterday came about 12 hours before our air temperatures reached freezing. And while the flakes are gone, the chill is here to make a brief stay. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 40s under clear skies, however a breeze out of the northwest at 7 to 12 mph will make it feel a few degrees cooler.

We’ll see a miniscule push of moisture come in Wednesday, which will help send our temperatures back into the 60s. The rain will be patchy at best, with many areas seeing rain in the distance but not necessarily overhead. Temperatures will bounce around the mid 40s to low 50s to close out the work week before we see a chance of rain come in Sunday.

Tuesday

Sunny and cold. AM wind chills in teens. Afternoon high near 48. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Coastal rain chance: 30%. Wind: W 10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with a high of 56. Wind: NE 5.

Friday

Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 48. Rain Chance: 20%.

