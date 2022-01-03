Advertisement

Women’s Empowerment breakfast happening Saturday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new year means the start of new beginnings and a women’s empowerment breakfast wants to help you get on track.

The Women’s Empowerment Breakfast is happening Saturday, January 8 at 10 a.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

The breakfast theme is “Reset - A Better Me: Mind, Body, Soul” and the goal is to help women tackle mental, physical and spiritual health. The event will include guest speakers, including Ronetta Graham Dewberry, Dr. Naima Stennett and Dr. Shree Daniels.

Tickets for the event are $60. You can register here.

