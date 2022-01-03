Advertisement

Vidant Health to rebrand as ECU Health this spring

Vidant Health to become ECU Health under joint operating agreement
Vidant Health to become ECU Health under joint operating agreement
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is now ECU Health, but it will be several more months before the public notices any visible changes.

Last year, the health system and East Carolina University agreed to a joint operating agreement, effective January 1st.

The two will remain separate legal entities but will share the new ECU Health brand.

The hospital system announced today that a new logo will be unveiled in the spring and that rebranding of most Vidant facilities is expected to take months to complete.

Vidant says it and ECU will be working toward several goals, including:

  • Evaluate and modify existing practices to improve quality and coordination of care
  • Integrate certain management structures and strategic planning efforts
  • Develop a plan for shared services to support the integrated entity
  • Leverage the capabilities of each organization to advance the collective research and education infrastructure
  • Coordinate philanthropic initiatives

Vidant has yet to reveal the branding plans for Vidant Medical Center or any of its other hospitals.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Rain continues through Monday morning
Welcome to the world: First babies of 2022 born at Vidant are twins
Police: Fatal shooting likely related to celebratory gunfire
Search for missing 73-year-old kayaker suspended

Latest News

Runners gather at the starting line of the 5K Fun Run in Greenville
Pitt County runners set fitness goals
CarolinaEast Medical Center
CarolinaEast named one of America’s 100 best hospitals for patient experience
Health experts explain how to keep kids in school amid virus outbreaks
Record COVID case numbers cause long hours for health care workers