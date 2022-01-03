Vidant Health to rebrand as ECU Health this spring

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is now ECU Health, but it will be several more months before the public notices any visible changes.

Last year, the health system and East Carolina University agreed to a joint operating agreement, effective January 1st.

The two will remain separate legal entities but will share the new ECU Health brand.

The hospital system announced today that a new logo will be unveiled in the spring and that rebranding of most Vidant facilities is expected to take months to complete.

Vidant says it and ECU will be working toward several goals, including:

Evaluate and modify existing practices to improve quality and coordination of care

Integrate certain management structures and strategic planning efforts

Develop a plan for shared services to support the integrated entity

Leverage the capabilities of each organization to advance the collective research and education infrastructure

Coordinate philanthropic initiatives

Vidant has yet to reveal the branding plans for Vidant Medical Center or any of its other hospitals.

