Victim identified in New Year’s Day shooting

Deputies say the shooting happened at this house on Alvin Road.
Deputies say the shooting happened at this house on Alvin Road.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are not releasing any new information on a deadly shooting that happened early into the new year.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. at a home on Alvin Road outside of Grimesland.

WITN has learned through a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office case report that the victim was 38-year-old Brandon Hardy, of Greenville. The report lists the crime as a murder.

When asked if there had been any arrests in the murder, a sheriff’s office spokesman said the investigation was ongoing and “we will release more as quickly as possible.”

