Victim identified in New Year’s Day shooting
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are not releasing any new information on a deadly shooting that happened early into the new year.
It happened around 3:25 a.m. at a home on Alvin Road outside of Grimesland.
WITN has learned through a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office case report that the victim was 38-year-old Brandon Hardy, of Greenville. The report lists the crime as a murder.
When asked if there had been any arrests in the murder, a sheriff’s office spokesman said the investigation was ongoing and “we will release more as quickly as possible.”
