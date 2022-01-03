Victim identified in New Year’s Day shooting

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are not releasing any new information on a deadly shooting that happened early into the new year.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. at a home on Alvin Road outside of Grimesland.

WITN has learned through a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office case report that the victim was 38-year-old Brandon Hardy, of Greenville. The report lists the crime as a murder.

When asked if there had been any arrests in the murder, a sheriff’s office spokesman said the investigation was ongoing and “we will release more as quickly as possible.”

