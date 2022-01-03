Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s positive test rate for the coronavirus is at 27.4% as the Omicron variant continues to cause an increase in cases statewide.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 12,989 daily COVID-19 cases Monday, which is down from 19,620 reported Saturday. However, 91,198 completed tests were done on New Year’s eve, Dec. 31st, and only 43,491 tests were completed Sunday, Jan. 2nd.

The DHHS’ data includes the positive COVID-19 test rate from county to county. All Eastern Carolina counties have a lower positive percentage rate than the statewide number of 27.4. Below is a list of Eastern Carolina counties and their positive percentage rate.

County Positive test percentage Pitt County 20% Greene County 12.5% Craven County 11.7% Jones County 11.7% Onslow County 16.3% Carteret County 11.9% Pamlico County 6.1% Hyde County 10.3% Duplin County 17.4% Tyrrell County 10% Washington County 16.8% Bertie County 20.7% Lenoir County 18.6% Beaufort County 12.9% Martin County 15.1%

The percentage of positive test rates in the counties are from a 14-day sample size. In all cases, the numbers are on the rise from last month.

