Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing(KAIT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s positive test rate for the coronavirus is at 27.4% as the Omicron variant continues to cause an increase in cases statewide.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 12,989 daily COVID-19 cases Monday, which is down from 19,620 reported Saturday. However, 91,198 completed tests were done on New Year’s eve, Dec. 31st, and only 43,491 tests were completed Sunday, Jan. 2nd.

The DHHS’ data includes the positive COVID-19 test rate from county to county. All Eastern Carolina counties have a lower positive percentage rate than the statewide number of 27.4. Below is a list of Eastern Carolina counties and their positive percentage rate.

CountyPositive test percentage
Pitt County20%
Greene County12.5%
Craven County11.7%
Jones County11.7%
Onslow County16.3%
Carteret County11.9%
Pamlico County6.1%
Hyde County10.3%
Duplin County17.4%
Tyrrell County10%
Washington County16.8%
Bertie County20.7%
Lenoir County18.6%
Beaufort County12.9%
Martin County15.1%

The percentage of positive test rates in the counties are from a 14-day sample size. In all cases, the numbers are on the rise from last month.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

