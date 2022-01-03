Advertisement

Second man arrested in Midway Park armed robbery

Meadows-White | Faison
Meadows-White | Faison(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second man has been arrested for a robbery last month in Onslow County.

Onslow County deputies say Jalen Faison was caught on Wednesday.

He was given a $35,000 secured bond on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny from a person.

The robbery happened December 7th on Wood Road in Midway Park.

Deputies learned the two men involved threw their guns in the woods before deputies arrived.

They found Jahquez Meadows-White and Jalen Faison a short time later in a vehicle. A K-9 was able to find an AR-15 rifle and a stolen .40 caliber handgun.

The two were originally charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Faison, who is from Warsaw, managed to bond out on those charges before deputies could bring the more severe armed robbery charge.

