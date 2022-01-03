Power outages reported across the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power outages have been reported across Eastern Carolina as heavy rain moves across the area.

Tideland EMC says more than 1,500 customers are without power in Pamlico County. The outages are affecting customers from Bayboro down to Oriental. The outage began just before 9 a.m. and there’s no word on when it will be restored.

Duke Energy is reporting about 700 customers are without power in Craven County and 900 are without power in Lenoir County.

Roanoke Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 400 outages, impacting customers in Bertie, Halifax and Northampton counties.

Scattered outages are also being reported on the Outer Banks and in Carteret and Onslow counties.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

