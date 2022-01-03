Rocky Mount police arrest one in unlawful ATV driving, ask help finding others

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department has arrested a man for the unlawful use of an ATV.

Rocky Mount police say 24-year-old Amauri Taylor, of Rocky Mount, was arrested Sunday and charged with misdemeanor fleeing to elude, careless and reckless driving, failure to register a motor vehicle, and no motorcycle endorsement.

Police say the investigation before the arrest began on Dec. 24th, when they received complaints of people driving ATVs and dirt bikes recklessly on city streets. They investigated and found Taylor to be an organizer of the driving of the vehicles on that day.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is also asking for help identifying other people who were driving the vehicles unlawfully that same day.

If you have any information about the drivers, you are asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

