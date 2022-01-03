Road closure in Pitt County due to bridge replacement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A section of Staton House Road in Pitt County will close for nine months due to a bridge replacement, according to NCDOT.

The bridge over Johnson Mill Run will be replaced.

Staton House Road will be closed but all local traffic will be able to get to homes and businesses in the area.

“Temporary traffic signs will be in place to direct motorists to access either end of Staton House Road via N.C. 33 or Fleming School Road,” NCDOT said.

The project is expected to end in September of 2022.

