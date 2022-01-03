Advertisement

Road closure in Pitt County due to bridge replacement

(Gray Media)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A section of Staton House Road in Pitt County will close for nine months due to a bridge replacement, according to NCDOT.

The bridge over Johnson Mill Run will be replaced.

Staton House Road will be closed but all local traffic will be able to get to homes and businesses in the area.

“Temporary traffic signs will be in place to direct motorists to access either end of Staton House Road via N.C. 33 or Fleming School Road,” NCDOT said.

The project is expected to end in September of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to the world: First babies of 2022 born at Vidant are twins
Police: Fatal shooting likely related to celebratory gunfire
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Search for missing 73-year-old kayaker suspended
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Rain continues through Monday morning

Latest News

First Alert Radar
NC governor urges residents to prepare for severe weather
Congressman G.K. Butterfield addresses communities in Rocky Mount on Sunday
Congressman G.K. Butterfield addresses communities in Rocky Mount on Sunday
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
Car fatally strikes horse on North Carolina’s Outer Banks